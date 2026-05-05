A video of Peller and his lover Jarvis has surfaced online as they both shared some private moments on the bed

In the recording, Peller was seen placing his hand on a private part of his lover, while she encouraged him to continue

Where he placed his hand has raised questions among fans, who are wondering if the two are getting close as lovers

Fans of Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and his lover Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, have reacted strongly to a viral personal video of the two online.

The couple, who reunited a few months ago, were seen on a bed in a compromising position as they got close.

Reactions as Peller and Jarvis’ romantic clip gets many talking. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller was seen placing his hand on Jarvis’ chest while the content creator encouraged him to continue.

The streamer also kissed her as they both became cosy, with Jarvis smiling, suggesting she was enjoying the private moment.

Fans share take on Peller and Jarvis

Reacting, fans of the content creators questioned whether they were truly dating or only pretending for online engagement.

Fans drag Peller and Jarvis over romantic video. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Some pointed out that Jarvis has been living in Peller’s house, suggesting the two may be behaving like a married couple behind closed doors.

However, others defended the streamer, claiming Jarvis does not love him and that Peller is only enjoying privileges due to the money he spends on her.

Recall that Peller and Jarvis’ relationship has been marked by ups and downs, with the pair often fighting and exchanging words online.

At some point, Peller reportedly considered ending his life during a breakup before they eventually reconciled and got back together.

Here is the X video below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis' video

Reactions have trailed the video of Jarvis and Peller on the bed. Fans shared their op about the two lovebirds. Here are comments below:

@undic 921 wrote:

"Tomorrow una go tlk say this guy no dey blow this girl."

@darkinstagram shared:

"Make person waste millions buy you customize GLE and you no want make he dey do?"

@abidemi wrote:

"Make you no go burn house next break up season ohhh."

@flowerboy stated:

" e no be like say he dey suffer for the relationship nah why dem dey tell am to touch chest….I understand this stage well."

@chrisodu 1 commented:

"You dey mind them, people wey dey live for the same house...as Jarvis body na firewood nah...no be blood dey flow for the veins. The only way celibacy works in a relationship is if you avoid staying or being together in the same enclosed space for too long."

@bigshadty reacted:

"Unfortunately, this is the furthest he can go. The young lady is just using him; there’s no genuine love from her. It’s obvious."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring; however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker. Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement; he also questioned her actions.

Source: Legit.ng