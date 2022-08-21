The flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar has been warned to align with Governor Nyesom Wike or suffer the consequences

These were the submissions of Jonah Jang, the former governor of Plateau state while he visited Rivers state

He said it is crucial for Atiku to reconcile with Wike as it will help the party to stand a chance of defeating the incumbent government

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang said the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023 rests on the influence of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, Governor Jonah on Saturday, August 20 stated that the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar will not succeed at the polls if he does not align with Governor Wike.

Jonah Jang, the ex-governor of Plateau state said the PDP needs the support of Governor Nyesom Wike to win in the 2023 polls. Photo: Jonah Jang

Source: Facebook

The ex-governor made this statement in Rivers state during the flag-off of the Omagwa internal roads.

The ex-governor described Atiku’s group as being pretentious as he urged them to close ranks with the Rivers state governor to avoid an upset at the 2023 polls.

He added:

“These men and women, as I have said, worked hard to build this party and they cannot just be wished away overnight. We need to come together, settle our differences by recognising that you need each and every one of us for you to win the general election.”

During his remark, Mr. Jang hailed Governor for his political prowess over the years as well as his commitment to the PDP when it mattered most.

Wike order closure of petrol station of suspected oil bunkers

Meanwhile, Governor Wike in his remark ordered the immediate arrest of some suspected oil bunkers as well as the closure of petrol stations allegedly belonging to the suspects.

Legit.ng gathered that one of the petrol stations in Port Harcourt reportedly belongs to a member of the green chamber of the national assembly who hails from the state.

Wike stated that there will be strict action against those found guilty of oil bunkering in the state.

He said:

“If I hear of any filling station involved in oil bunkering, I will close that filling station.

“We cannot allow oil bunkering. We will reduce it to the barest minimum. So, I have ordered the security agencies to identify who owns that filling station that was sealed up two days ago and arrest the owner. Let him tell us why he is involved in oil bunkering.”

Source: Legit.ng