The 2023 election is going to bring about a total transformation in the polity as the president-elect would be a determining change

Atiku Abubakar has observed keenly the issue with the power sector and therefore revealed what he planned on doing if elected in 2023

The former vice president of Nigeria has promised to take Nigeria out of darkness and vow to fix the electricity crisis in the country

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that his solution to Nigeria’s electricity crisis is most proactive.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page, on Thursday, August 18, the former vice-president claimed that his policy was aimed at attracting optimal investments in the power sector.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Atiku has promised to take Nigeria out of darkness if given an opportunity. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Electricity workers protest

On Wednesday, August 17, electricity workers embarked on industrial action and shut down major power stations.

But power supply was restored after the workers agreed to suspend the strike for two weeks – yielding to the federal government’s pleas.

Atiku reacts

Reacting to the development, Abubakar said the issue should not have affected all states in the country.

Abubakar added that he would remove electricity from the exclusive list of the federal government to prevent such occurrences.

The presidential candidate also noted that he has no interest in any generator company.

He tweeted:

"Having keenly observed developments in the power sector within the last 24 hours, I am again convinced that my solution to the electricity crisis, as encapsulated in my Policy Document, My Covenant with Nigerians, remains the most proactive plan to lead Nigeria out of darkness."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to his Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@YeleSowore tweeted

"It is a surprise to Nigerians that you're just finding out that the Electrical grid had fallen apart in the last few days, we put it to you that this was indeed a calamity you and your colleagues brought upon Nigeria. The truth is that you all plunged Nigeria into darkness."

@royaltyuso tweeted

"Proof that you don’t read. In this very tweet, he answered your question in the last paragraph. Always read to the end now and also next time."

@awesometass tweeted

"Buh sir,we heard that you own a generator company?

@Samsantos007 tweeted

"If only those around you are honest with you. You will collapse your structure and vote Peter Obi because Nigerians don’t want you sir."

@Davison077 tweeted

"Oga sir ...... Don't forget say MIKANO dey ooooo ..... Una dey part of d problem...... Thunder ⛈️⛈️️ uhmmmmm."

