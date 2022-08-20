The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s crisis has again taken another twist as the warring factions refuse to reconcile

Unless Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state sheath their swords and embrace peace, the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would witness an exodus of its members ahead of the 2023 general election.

Daily Independent reports that a former minister of information and leader of the Wike reconciliation camp, Professor Jerry Gana, warned that if the crisis in the party is not resolved, the governor, himself, and others would move out of the party.

The rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku’ Abubakar is threatening the existence of the PDP. Credit: Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking while commissioning a project in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Gana, however, called on Nigerians not to waste their votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), because they have failed Nigerians woefully.

He said:

“We want to assure you that the problems with the PDP, we shall resolve them and if it doesn’t resolve, this leader, the governor here, together with all of us, we shall tell the people of Nigeria where to go. They are not babies.

“Don’t make the mistake of wasting your vote to go to the other side. You know who I mean. They have failed woefully, embarrassingly failed, therefore don’t even go there."

FG must end banditry in Nigeria

He noted that Nigeria’s military forces are more than enough to defeat the bandits terrorising the nation, appealing to the president and other leaders that the nation cannot continue to lose its security operatives.

Gana said:

“Nigeria’s military forces are more than enough to defeat these bandits, they are more than enough to be able to do it, but they need the kind of qualitative leadership that will give the kind of order, that will provide the resources that will provide the kind of equipment they needed to deliver.”

He eulogized governor Wike for what he has done in the state in terms of infrastructure development.

Prof. Gana said:

“look at what this governor has done. You know what was happening in this state. The governor gave good and focused leadership and now you are in peace. We want to transfer this peace to the rest of Nigeria.

“It is possible and it must be done and therefore I like to assure the good people of Rivers state and Nigerians that they should continue to ensure they give that opportunity to the Peoples Democratic Party so that we can be at the center and give a government that cares for the people because the security and welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government.

“If you cannot secure the people, you cannot provide peace and stability, then you are not a good government because governance is about people’s security, people’s welfare, people’s future, people’s everything that is really important to them.”

INEC must conduct a credible election in 2022, says Jerry Gana

Appealing to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election in 2023, Gana said, "for the forthcoming elections, let me use this platform to appeal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do better.

“We admire the new technology being deployed for elections. You should not allow any force, political, economic or otherwise to dissuade you from doing the right thing. Let the people of Nigeria have free, fair, peaceful and credible elections. Let the people elect their leaders.”

PDP crisis deepens as reconciliation meeting deadlocked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there is no peace in sight between the waring Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported that members of a committee created by the duo as part of the framework for the resolution of their differences, met in Port Harcourt for over four hours on Friday, August 19, without achieving the desired reconciliation.

The Rivers governor has been at loggerheads with Atiku ever since the PDP candidate declined to pick him as his running mate for the 2023 election but named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

