There is no way Nigeria will be Islamised following the APC Muslim-Muslim ahead of the 2023 general elections

This was the belief of Femi Fani-Kayode when he spoke in an interview on Wednesday, August 18

The former aviation minister said apart from the fact that he has prayed about the issue, Kashim Shetima has satisfactorily answered some of his critical questions on the issue

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to fears from a section of Nigeria that the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket is a ploy to Islamise the country in 2023.

Fani-Kayode who spoke with Channels TV on Wednesday, August 18, noted that the fear cannot become reality because there is no basis for it.

FFK said he has prayed about the Muslim-Muslim ticket (Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode, Kashim Shettima)

Source: Facebook

The former aviation minister also noted that he has prayed about the issue and coupled with consultation with Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

Speaking more about Shettima, a former governor of Borno, FFK (as he is fondly called) noted that he had a private talk with him and asked him some personal questions on the issue of same-faith ticket while looking straight into his eyes.

Fani-Kayode said at the end of the interview, he was satisfied with the answers provided by Shettima.

He said:

“Same faith ticket was a challenge but we looked into it. I prayed about it, I consulted, and I spoke to Kashim because all along my position has been – it all depends on who the vice-president is.

“It is not about the faith. It is about the individual and if the individual is a Muslim that I can live with, I’m prepared to live with that. I spoke to this man and Tinubu.

“The candidate himself returned schools to the missionaries in Lagos something that had not been done before. The candidate gave land to so many of these mega-churches in Lagos when he was governor and since that time they have been granted licenses to build churches.

“Go to the north, the vice, that is Shettima himself, I met him for over three hours, we discussed. I looked into the man’s eyes and raised a number of pertinent questions which I needed to be satisfied with and I was satisfied with his answers."

Meanwhile, northern Christian leaders in the APC had come to the conclusion that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is divisive and as such, they are looking for an alternative platform.

The northern Christian politicians made this submission during a summit held in Abuja on Friday, July 29, attended by Babachir Lawal, Yakubu Dogara, and Elisha Abbo among others.

The APC members in the summit noted that the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement for 2023 is unjust and insensitive.

