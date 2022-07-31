The APC is on the verge of witnessing the defection of most of its Christian members in northern Nigeria

This possibility is stemming from the ruling party's decision to go ahead with the Muslim-Muslim ticket for 2023

The northern Christian leaders in the APC concluded that the single-faith ticket is unjust, insensitive, and divisive

Abuja - Northern Christian leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have come to the conclusion that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is divisive and as such, they are looking for an alternative platform.

The northern Christian politicians made this submission during a summit held in Abuja on Friday, July 29, attended by Babachir Lawal, Yakubu Dogara, and Elisha Abbo among others.

The politicians said the Muslim-Muslim ticket is divisive (Photo: @YakubDogara)

Source: Twitter

The APC members in the summit noted that the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement for 2023 is unjust and insensitive.

The politicians resolved that they will come up with a pan-Nigerian platform that will accommodate both Christians and Muslims, one that will bring to fruition the collective aspiration of a united country.

They said during another interfaith summit, their decision on the said platform will be made known to Nigerians.

Part of the communique reads:

“The adoption of a Muslim–Muslim ticket by our party, the APC, in defiance of protestations by well-meaning key national stakeholders, including prominent Islamic and Christian leaders, is divisive, unjust, and insensitive.

“As a consequence; we northern Christians in APC will not support or enable in any way this callous attempt to divide Nigeria along religious lines as exemplified by the already toxic debate in the media.

“That we will set up a committee within us with a mandate to go round Nigeria and consult with both Christians and Muslim stakeholders, including other stakeholders who are not of the faith community but who share our aspirations for a peaceful and united Nigeria, to arrive at the best platform that will better galvanise and steer our patriotic spirits and resolve towards collectively building a united multi-religious, multi-ethnic society as guaranteed by our constitution.

“That we will summon an interfaith summit in no distant future after consultations are concluded across religious divide where notable Muslim and Christian politicians and Islamic and Christian leaders will announce to the nation and the world the best Pan Nigerian platform that will better serve our collective interests as a people, post-2023.”

Source: Legit.ng