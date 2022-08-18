A chieftain of the ruling Femi Fani-Kayode has shared a revelation regarding former PDP national vice-chairman, Bode George

The former aviation minister said the PDP chieftain is having personal issues with APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu hence he speaks evil of the former Lagos governor

The APC chieftain while speaking ahead of the 2023 elections, noted that what the people think and decide on is all that matters to the leadership of the party not what Bode Goerge insinuates

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national vice chairman, Bode George of having personal issues with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

He made this disclosure while reacting to the statement Bode George made on the ruling party and the candidacy of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Fani-Kayode accuses Bode George of having personal issues with Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Channels Television on the programme Politics Today, Fani Kayode maintained that the people's voice, mandate, and vote are all that would count to the ruling APC in 2023.

On Wednesday, August 17, The PDP chieftain said:

“Bode George is having personal issues with Bola Tinubu”, says Fani Kayode

“It is very clear first of all that Chief Bode George has some kind of personal acts to grind with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“And for me, it is really tragic, seeing an elders statesman and somebody I have immense respect for to stand on TV or sit on television and begin to use words like clown and others against a man that has been a contemporary of his over the years.

“They may have political differences but to bring such personal animosity into a political arena is something that gives me deep concern.

“I think he is obsessed, I think he is virtually delusional. I think that his hatred for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has beclouded his judgement.

“I think, frankly speaking, there is nothing that Asiwaju can ever do to appeal or please people like Chief Bode George.

“He has made up his mind that Asiwaju is a demon. He has made up his mind that he will never support him. He’s made up his mind that he will demonise him for the rest of his life and that’s okay because it really doesn’t matter to us.

“The most important thing for us is what the people think and what the electorate thinks what they will do, not what Chief Bode George, his delusions, his obsessions manifest in terms of his worthy.”

Watch the interview below;

Source: Legit.ng