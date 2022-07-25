Femi Fani-Kayode has said the reports of his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are untrue

The former minister of aviation made this known in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, July 25

Fani-Kayode added that Nigerians should consider as fake news any report concerning his political affiliation that does not emanate from him directly or his social media pages

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied dumping the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former minister of aviation, in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, July 25, said the reports about him dumping the APC are not true.

Femi Fani-Kayode said reports claiming he has dumped the ruling APC are untrue. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

He added that any reports not emanating from him or his official social media handles should be disregarded by members of the public.

The tweet reads:

“Reports that I have left @OfficialAPCNg are not true. Any announcement that does not emanate from me directly or on my verified social media pages concerning my political affiliation is fake."

Recall that Fani-Kayode dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in September 2021.

After his defection, he was led to the Aso Rock by the then caretaker chairman of the APC and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why I left PDP for APC, Fani-Kayode speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode, who used to be one of the ardent critics of the administration of President Buhari, explained why he defected to the APC.

He said his decision to dump the PDP for the ruling APC was divine.

The former minister said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country. He added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations that he joined APC for financial reasons

Similarly, Femi Fani-Kayode had reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the APC for financial reasons.

He said:

"I have never lacked for finances (sic). There are no financial inducements. Politicians don’t move because of finances. If I had wanted to move because of finances, I would have done that a long time ago."

