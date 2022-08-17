Sam Ohuabunwa has joined the calls for Senator Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the PDP national chairman

The PDP chieftain stated that the Benue-born politician must be ready to make sacrifices for peace to reign in the party

Ayu had earlier vowed to step down if a northerner emerges as the PDP presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sam Ohuabunwa has urged the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign if it will end the animosity between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ohuabunwa, a former presidential aspirant made the call while speaking to Channels Television on Tuesday, August 16.

Iyorchia Ayu is becoming increasingly isolated in his own party. Photo credit: Peoples Democratic Party

Source: Facebook

Ayu had reportedly agreed to resign when he was elected as chairman last year if the party chooses a northerner as a presidential candidate of the PDP.

After the emergence of Abubakar as the party’s presidential flagbearer, it was expected that Ayu would honour his word and exit the seat for a southerner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ayu’s resignation is also a condition given by Wike for peace talks to succeed with Atiku.

Ohuabunwa said:

“He should make the sacrifice. Do what needs to be done and make sure Nigerians are happy with PDP, members of PDP are happy.

“If he needs to step down for that to happen, he should do so. We need to unify the party.”

Ayu's aide says PDP national chairman won't resign

Reacting to the growing clamour for the PDP chairman's resignation, Simon Imobo-Tswana, spokesman of Ayu, said his principal has no plan to resign.

The Cable newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The PDP national chairman has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.”

2023: Atiku reportedly confident of winning without Wike

Meanwhile, there are indications that the recent meeting between Atiku and Wike failed to reach an agreement.

According to the report, the PDP presidential candidate met with the governor at the instance of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Senator Walid Jibrin.

At a meeting with BoT members on Wednesday, August 3, Atiku reportedly boasted that PDP can win next year’s election without Wike's support.

2023: Peter Obi meets Wike's faction of PDP in Port Harcourt

In a related development, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Monday, August 15, met with the Wike-led faction of the PDP in Port Harcourt amidst rumours of collaboration.

A photo of the meeting, which was taken in the late hours of the day, was shared by Dr Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state, who was also at the meeting.

Also present at the meeting are the governors of Abia; Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, his Benue counterpart; Samuel Ortom, former governor of Cross River state; Donald Duke, former governor of Gombe state; Ibrahim Dankwambo and a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

Source: Legit.ng