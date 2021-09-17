Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken on the real reason why he dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC

The former aviation minister stated that his move was not financially motivated, rather it is a right step in the right direction

Fani-Kayode was formally welcomed to the ruling APC on Thursday, September 16, at the presidential villa in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for financial reasons.

Premium Times reported that he also explained why he was not bothered about his past criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration.

Fani-Kayode officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC on Thursday, September 16, after years of criticising the party.

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, dismissed the insinuations that he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for financial reasons. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Channels TV shortly after his visit to the Villa, Fani-Kayode said he was proud of his decision to dump the PDP for the APC.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I don’t expect that kind of ridiculous and absurd question from you, okay? I have never lacked for finances (sic). There are no financial inducements. Politicians don’t move because of finances. If I had wanted to move because of finances, I would have done that a long time ago.

“I have struggled and fought over the last six years more than any of the *little monkeys that said what you just said to me now and I stand proud and tall of the kind of family I come from, the kind of background I have, finance has never been an issue."

Meanwhile, he was once quoted as saying “he would rather die than join the APC”.

The former PDP chieftain, however, said he was wrong about some of his past criticisms of the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration, Channels TV reported.

FFK as he is fondly called attributed his past actions to ignorance of the knowledge of President Buhari's personality.

GEJ next, Nigerians react as Femi Fani-Kayode dumps PDP for APC ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Fani-Kayode's defection came barely six months after three PDP governors left for the APC.

He was presented by the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 16, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As expected, the defection of one of the ardent critics of the administration of President Buhari attracted diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

List of current Nigerian governors who may miss 2023 polls, why

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there seems to be a tacit agreement in the Nigerian political space that no president or serving governor should and can run for a third term even this may not be spelt out in the country constitution.

This political culture came more to play when at the close of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration in 2007 claims that he would be going for yet another term (having served for eight years at the time) was vehemently opposed with many calling it the satanic third term agenda as contained in a Vanguard publication.

It is, therefore, safe to assert that a lot of current governors who are already in office for the second time may not participate in the much-anticipated general elections in 2023.

A comprehensive list of such governors is provided by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit