With reports of his possible defection from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Ibrahim Shekarau is set to meet with the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Daily Nigerian reports that the former governor of Lagos state has invited his counterpart from Kano state to a meeting with him.

Tinubu has invited former Kano governor Ibrahim Shekarau to a meeting. Photo: The Nation

Source: Facebook

Sources familiar with the itinerary said Shekarau would be meeting with Tinubu on Wednesday, August 17,

It was gathered that the meeting between Tinubu and Shekarau who is the NNPP candidate for the 2023 Kano central senatorial district is aimed at wooing the former into the APC.

The source added that Shekarau had already reached a deal with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to join the party and lead his campaign in the Northwest region of the country.

A top member of the PDP in Kano state also noted that the opposition party has already commenced deliberations on structure alignment within the party to accommodate the former Kano governor.

According to the chieftain, PDP's zonal vice chairman, Bello Gwarzo, had updated the party leaders in Kano state over plans of bringing Shekarau into the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng