The burial of Alhaji Aminu Dantata has been postponed to Tuesday, July 1, due to delays in transporting his remains from the UAE to Medina, Saudi Arabia

Nigeria’s Minister of Information confirmed that paperwork with Saudi authorities caused the delay, although funeral arrangements are already in place

Top dignitaries, including state governors and traditional rulers, are in Medina for the burial, as the nation mourns the passing of the respected businessman

The burial of renowned Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has been postponed to Tuesday, July 1, following delays in the arrival of his remains in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Dantata, who passed away on Saturday, June 28, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was initially scheduled to be laid to rest on Monday, June 20, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Aminu Dantata’s Burial Postponed, Reason, New Date Emerge

Source: Twitter

However, procedural delays have forced a shift in the burial plans.

Minister confirms paperwork delays

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, confirmed the development in an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday.

He explained that the delay was due to Saudi Arabia’s regulatory requirements concerning the transportation and burial of foreign nationals within its territory.

“There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased,” Idris said.

He assured that once the necessary documentation is completed, the body would be flown from the UAE to Saudi Arabia for the final rites.

Aminu Dantata: Funeral arrangements already in place

According to the Minister, both the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the deceased’s family have finalised preparations for the funeral, pending the arrival of Dantata’s remains.

It was reported that the late businessman had requested in his will to be buried in the holy city of Medina, an honour his family is committed to fulfilling. Saudi authorities have already granted the necessary approval for the burial to take place in the revered city.

Nigerian dignitaries gather in Medina

Aminu Dantata’s Burial Postponed, Reason, New Date Emerge

Source: Twitter

A high-powered federal government delegation, led by Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, has arrived in Medina ahead of the burial.

Other dignitaries present include the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi; and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is also reported to have arrived in Medina to pay his last respects.

Meanwhile, a Salatul Gaib (funeral prayer in absentia) was held in Kano by the Kano State Council of Ulama in honour of the late Dantata.

Dantata’s passing has drawn national mourning, with tributes pouring in for a man widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential business icons and philanthropists.

Nigerian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia for Dantata’s burial

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a high-level Nigerian delegation arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, early Monday, to attend the burial of renowned businessman and elder statesman Aminu Dantata, who passed away in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at the age of 94.

The delegation departed Nigeria late Sunday night, according to a statement issued by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng