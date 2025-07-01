The Independent National Electoral Commission plays a crucial role in the registration process, as highlighted by the INEC chairman's recent announcement of receiving over 100 applications

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general election, the political landscape is abuzz with activity. Prominent politicians, influential lobbyists, powerful godfathers, and current and former officeholders are strategically positioning themselves, forming key alliances, and manoeuvring to gain power and shape the country's future.

With the stakes higher than ever, these players are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for dominance, as they strive to secure their positions in the corridors of power and shape the nation's direction.

In this article, Legit.ng outlines the step-by-step process for registering a political party in Nigeria, in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution and the Independent National Electoral Commission's guidelines.

With several coalition talks brewing and politicians eyeing the apex seat of the nation with a common watchword 'Anti-Tinubu coalition,' the INEC chairman announced that it received over 100 applications from associations and groups that have submitted letters of intent to become political parties as Nigeria gears up for the 2027 election.

Every Nigerian has the right to join and register any political party of their choice. This is a fundamental right guaranteed by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the tenets of Nigerian law, any individual running for a political office must join a political party, unlike other countries where aspirants can run for a political office individually.

The constitution also allows aspirants who feel that the vision of the existing parties does not align with their goals; such aspirants can form a new political party.

However, a group of people can't just come together, go to the printers to print banners, t-shirts and other materials, and proclaim themselves as a new political party. The Constitution gives you the right to form one, but you must follow the guidelines as set out by the INEC.

Here is a step-by-step guide for registering a political party in Nigeria, as highlighted by Lawpadi:

Stage 1 - Organisation of members and structure

Firstly, you need a name, logo, and acronym of the proposed party (it must not be similar to any known registered political party, or have any religious, ethnic, or sectional connotation); therefore, you can't register a party like Christian Democrats or Muslim Republicans.

Then, you need to have a Chairman, a Secretary, and National and State Executive Committee members— all officers must have been validly elected, as you will need to provide INEC with the record of proceedings of the elections.

In addition, you need to have a draft Constitution, a draft Code of Conduct and a Manifesto. The Constitution should have provisions that deal with things like how elections are conducted, the administrative structure of the proposed party, etc.

Your draft Constitution must also reflect the Federal Character principle of the 1999 Constitution, i.e. all leadership posts must reflect the Federal nature of Nigeria and should be representative of the various federating units of Nigeria.

The Headquarters must be located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and the proposed party must be present in at least 24 states.

Stage 2 - Payment and submission of documents at INEC

You must pay a non-refundable fee of N1 million

Obtain the appropriate form- FORM PAI

Within 30 working days, the proposed party must submit 50 copies of the completed form and 50 copies of the draft constitution and manifesto of the proposed political party, along with all other required information.

Submit the documents with the names, signatures and residential addresses of the Chairman and Secretary of the proposed political party.

If all the supporting documentation is not submitted within 30 working days, INEC will terminate the application for registration, and the proposed political party will have to pay a fresh administrative fee of N1 million.

Stage 3- Post-Submission

INEC will verify all the claims in the documents for conformity with the Guidelines

If INEC is satisfied that all the requirements have been met, the party will be registered, and a Certificate of Registration will be issued.

Consequently, where all the requirements have not been met, INEC will notify the political party of the reason for refusal.

Finally, the proposed political party may attempt to rectify any defect in the application within 30 days, without having to pay a fresh administrative fee of N1 million.

While the above is just a summary of the process for setting up a political party in Nigeria, more details can be found on the INEC website.

INEC received 110 applications

Legit.ng previously reported that INEC has disclosed that it has received no fewer than 110 applications from associations seeking registration as political parties.

Among these are two proposed parties bearing the same acronym “ADA”, the All Democratic Alliance and the Advanced Democratic Alliance, a development that is likely to spark interest and confusion among political observers.

