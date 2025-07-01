Dunsin Oyekan recently trended following a clip capturing an unexpected occurrence during his ministration

The video, which has gone viral, captured the moment a man climbed the stage as the gospel singer ministered

The man's display after joining Dunsin Oyekan left many questioning his intentions for the gospel singer

A trending video from Dusin Oyekan, also known as The Eagle's ministration at a Christian gathering has stirred up debate on why gospel singers like secular artists might need security details and bouncers during their ministrations.

This comes as the short video which has gone viral captured the moment a man unexpectedly climbed on stage during Dunsin's live performance.

Dunsin Oyekan’s ministration is disrupted by an unexpected stage invasion. Credit: dusinoyekan

Upon climbing the stage, the man rushed at the gospel singer and began dragging him.

It took the efforts of more than three men who quickly moved to the stage to get Dunsin out of the man's hold.

Secular artistes like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have had similar experiences, with fans unexpectedly dragging them onto the stage.

Video showing the moment man climbs stage during Dusin Oyekan's ministration leaves many talking. Credit: dunsinoyekan

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an enthusiastic fan of Davido caused a stir online with his dangerous display of devotion for his idol.

In the viral video, instead of hugging or begging for a photo, the fan clutched Davido's leg forcefully, nearly dragging him to the ground.

The video showing the moment a man unexpectedly dragged Dustin Oyekan on stage is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Dunsin Oyekan, on Sunday, May 18, paid tribute to his late wife, Doyin, who died on May 18, 2019, leaving behind two children.

Commemorating the anniversary of his wife's death, the worship leader disclosed that 2025 marked six years since his wife passed on.

Reactions trail Dunsin Oyekan's video

Some netizens questioned what was the man's aim for unexpectedly joining the gospel singer on stage. Others expressed concerns for Oyekan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Hon_Jesugbemi said:

"Where is he going to? No no."

Bukky0fficial1 said:

"Dem dey drag minister on stage this woman still dey pray.."

@justkency said:

"Make dem stop to dey act film for church. Church don dey run skin format."

barafalee_unf wrote:

"Gospel fans sef Dey craze like this?"

caleb_bright123 commented:

"He wan tap anointing."

WorldFamousLuca said:

"Nigerians like to idolize everything. They idolize Psts,celebs, politicians Idolizing gospel music minsters is very dangerous for you and the music minster. He/she is to lead people to give praise and glory to God. The one thing God can’t do for himself. Don’t take Gold’s glory."

LayehTeensh commented:

"The pastor no get" beliti ero" make he wipe am one so the so the only spirit go double."

deborahsdelite said:

"The guy thinks about the verse that says, If I can touch the hem of his garment."

Kabiyesiio said:

"even the protocols could hardly drag him away, Na Legion poses am."

Dunsin Oyekan taunted over Barca's loss

In other news, Legit.ng reported that rival football fans tackled Dunsin Oyekan after Barcelona lost to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

This was after the gospel singer claimed that his son predicted an Inter Milan win. However, he stated that he used a 'mantle' to alter the outcome.

"Pastor what happened to anointing?" a netizen asked Dunsin after the defeat

