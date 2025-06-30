A man stirred controversy online after sharing why he would send his wife packing if she brought a housemaid into their home

He also shared what he would do to the housemaid that his wife would bring into their house to help with chores

His post went viral on social media, with many netizens expressing outrage over his extreme views

A man got people talking after he shared why he’d send his wife packing if she brought a housemaid into their home.

He stated that if a married woman had lots of work to do, she should tell her husband to bring his sister to assist her.

A man shares why he’ll send his wife packing if she brought a housemaid into their home. Photo: Phatex

On his Facebook page, the man identified as Phatex stated that if the husband didn’t have a sister, the wife should bring hers to the house.

Man shares how he’ll treat housemaid

The man noted that if his wife brought a housemaid to the house, she was indirectly telling him to marry the housemaid.

He noted that if such happened, he’d impregnate the housemaid and send the woman packing to her father.

Sharing his reason, the man noted that he’d only consider someone who fed him and did the work at home as his wife.

The Facebook post read:

“Sister if your married and you have alot of work tell your husband to brings his sister to be assisting you .if he doesn't have agreed with him to bring your sister. Telling me to employ a house maid because you see money to spend your indirectly telling me to marry the house girl.”

“Am serious if she comes I will give her belly and send you packing go And meet your papa. Na who the feed me or do house wife stuff be my wife.e clear abi.”

Netizens react as man shares how he'll treat wife if she employs housemaid. Photo: Phatex

Reactions as man shares plan for housemaid

The man’s Facebook post sparked outrage among netizens.

Sparkle Golden said:

"And if I was your wife, I will employ a house boy and get pregnant for him, making sure all your kids belongs to him and I will leave you to suffer and train someone's children till you are older, when you are 90 years, I will then tell you the truth by sending you to your maker, ma*dness everywhere. Ma*d man, I pity who becomes your wife."

Sarah Elendu said:

"It will never be well with the person that did this thing to you."

Tarina Ikurite said:

"With this your face that only a mother can love, you are talking about cheating with housemaid. That’s if you see a decent and working class lady to marry you in the first place."

Fa Vour Timothy said:

"Na why u never blow."

Man shares how housemaid stole from him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man got people talking after sharing how he found out his domestic staff was stealing from him.

The woman's unexpected response when she was confronted made the post go viral on social media.

Many who came across the post also shared their experiences with domestic staff as the man gave his advice.

