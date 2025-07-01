Peter Obi slams Tinubu's Saint Lucia trip, criticising the president for planning to spend eight nights abroad while allegedly ignoring Nigeria’s domestic crises

Obi cited flooding in Niger state and claims Tinubu has not spent a night in any Nigerian state aside from Lagos since taking office, questioning his leadership priorities

Presidency swiftly defended the visit, saying it is a strategic diplomatic engagement with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, not a leisure trip

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his ongoing visit to Saint Lucia, a Caribbean nation.

Tinubu is reportedly scheduled to spend eight nights.

"He Hasn't Spent a Night in Any State": Obi Blows Hot as Tinubu Plans to Spend 8 Nights in St. Lucas

Source: Facebook

Obi criticised the timing and duration of the trip, accusing the president of ignoring urgent domestic matters in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive session on X Space, Obi alleged that since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu has not spent a single night in any Nigerian state apart from Lagos.

He questioned the president’s commitment to national unity and leadership during challenging times.

“In two years, Tinubu has not spent one night in any state in Nigeria apart from Lagos, yet he is going to spend eight nights in Saint Lucia, a place smaller than Ajegunle,” Obi stated.

Obi compares Saint Lucia with Ilorin amid Nigeria's flooding crisis

Obi drew comparisons between Saint Lucia and Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, noting that the Caribbean island is no larger than a mid-sized Nigerian city.

He criticised the decision to prioritise foreign engagements over pressing issues at home, particularly highlighting recent flooding in Niger state which has claimed more than 200 lives and left dozens missing.

He argued that at a time of significant national distress, the president should be more visible within Nigeria, providing leadership and solidarity to affected communities.

Presidency defends Saint Lucia visit as strategic diplomacy

In a quick response, the Presidency dismissed Obi’s remarks as politically motivated and lacking substance, Daily Trust reported.

Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, said the Saint Lucia visit is part of a broader foreign policy strategy aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ties with the Caribbean.

Nwabufo explained that Saint Lucia is the headquarters of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), positioning it as a vital diplomatic and economic hub for Nigeria’s outreach in the region.

He emphasised that the trip is not for leisure, but a deliberate move to advance Nigeria’s global partnerships.

“The president’s visit is not a leisure trip but a move to expand Nigeria’s presence and leadership in global affairs,” Nwabufo said.

Call for political figures to avoid trivialising diplomacy

The presidential aide urged opposition figures to refrain from politicising matters of international importance, especially during moments of national crisis, Vanguard reported.

He argued that the administration remains committed to purposeful international engagement and continues working to reposition Nigeria on the global stage.

The exchange highlights growing tensions between the opposition and the presidency over priorities in governance, particularly as the country grapples with internal security and humanitarian concerns.

