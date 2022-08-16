Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, has pitched his tent with the Obedient Movement of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Rev. Chukwuma on Monday, August stated openly that no amount of evil campaign can beat Obi's popularity and national acceptability, Punch reports.

Giving reasons for his choice, the outspoken cleric who was recently accused of saying that the state was not 'Obidient', said the former Anambra while in office demonstrated credibility, character, honesty, and capacity.

Chukwuma, therefore, called on Nigerians, especially youths to throw their weight behind Obi so that he can clean up what he described as the country's current mess.

In his opinion, the fiery cleric claimed that both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have nothing new to offer Nigeria.

He said:

“There is no doubt that I said, both Atiku and Tinubu are expired and they have no new things to offer us. And I talked about being Obidient nationally. But the situation is that living in Enugu and seeing what has happened in the past years where PDP has been in power for years and other parties have not surfaced until now, it has become very much necessary for people to know that Enugu, as it is, has been so entrenched into a party called PDP.

“I totally support Obidient nationally, but state-wise, I’m talking about the personalities in the state, and I do know that those in the state that are not corrupt will be endorsed and voted by us. We’re praying that the right people under God will come up in this nation to vie for positions that will make Nigeria to be better.

“Let us be very careful of corrupt politicians who may want to run under Obi or Obidient because they feel that it is catching waves."

Source: Legit.ng