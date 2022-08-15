The standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has once again aimed a dig at the APC and the PDP for their misrule over the affairs of Nigeria

He stated that it is disappointing and shameful that both political parties could not fix the problem of power supply in 24 years

Obi, however, noted that his wealth of experience and transformation works in Anambra qualifies him to become president

The standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has lambasted the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their failure in governance over the years.

As reported by the Daily Independent, Mr Obi made reference to the inability of both political parties to fix electricity after 24 years at the helm of affairs.

Peter Obi said the APC and PDP have failed Nigerians in their entirety and should be kicked out in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Mr. Obi was reported to have made this submission recently during an interview on a live telecast.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mr. Obi described the performance of both the PDP and the APC as shameful stating that Nigeria’s power generation is still yet to move from 4,000 to 5,000 in the past 24 years.

He said:

“The simple thing for Nigerians to ask themselves is, we have been in this business for 24 years, are we on the right road? If you have been in a situation for 24 years, people have been promising and not delivering”.

“Look at the two parties, have they delivered what they promised? In 24 years, Nigeria could not increase its power generation from 4,000 to 5,000 or 6,000. Ask yourself the question, are we going to continue with this? So, are you going to continue on the wrong road or turn and say ‘listen, we have to do the right thing’?”

I am qualified to lead Nigeria, says Obi

Meanwhile, Mr. Obi reiterated his stance that he has what he takes to lead Nigeria back into its glory days.

He stated this while making reference to his time as governor of Anambra state stating that his antecedents speak clearly for him as a firm favourite to clinch the Aso Rock seat.

“There so many things you can solve by dialoguing and through discussion. I will tour every state of Nigeria. In Anambra, I did a tour of every local government once every three months and I slept in every local government”.

“People say Anambra state is not Nigeria. How do you measure unhired people? You take their track records. I wasn’t a banker. I have never worked in a bank but I’ve chaired a bank. After being a director for two years, everybody on the Board said this man should be our chairman. And I took the smallest bank in Nigeria to become a N25bn bank”

2023: Miyetti Allah rejects Peter Obi’s candidacy, gives strong reason

Neanwhile, Peter Obi's presidential bid has been greeted with total rejection by the Miyetti Allah group.

The group said it will not be endorsing the candidacy of Obi because he is a pro-Biafran person.

However, the spokesperson of Peter Obi Support Network, Jones Onwuasoanya, maintained the former governor of Anambra state Obi has only the interest of Nigerians as a nationalist.

Peter Obi's supporter donates building to Labour Party in Delta state

Elsewhere in Delta state, supporters of the Labour Party's standard bearer, Peter Obi, have contributed to his campaign.

A supporter of the former Anambra state governor has donated her building for the activities of his supporters in Delta state.

Photos on social media show the woman handing over the building to Obi's supporters in the oil-rich state.

