Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised Nigerians massive development if elected in 2023

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said it is unacceptable that with all the huge resources God gave Nigeria, many people still go hungry

The LP presidential candidate also urged Nigerian politicians to use public fund for the good of the people

Abia state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, says if elected as Nigeria's president in 2023, “within two years, massive development will span across the states and make border cities to be one”.

The former governor of Anambra state who spoke on Sunday, July 23, at the Matter Dei Catholic Church in Abia state emphasised on the need to change the economy of Nigeria from consumption to production, The Punch reported.

Labour Party presidential candidate, promised Nigerians massive development if elected. Photo credit: @STEPHENEONYIBOR

Source: Twitter

Use public fund for the good of the people, Obi advises politicians

The Labour Party presidential flagbearer also advised Nigerian politicians to use public fund for the good of the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am not stingy. I use public money for public good," Obi said.

He also urged Nigerians to verify all candidates, adding that failure to do that may result to anarchy”.

The presidential candidate described as unacceptable that with all the huge resources God gave Nigeria, many people go hungry and “don’t know when the next meal will come”.

Obi said he never took anything or receive from anything from any body as Anambra governor, instead kept money for Anambra people.

Peter Obi: Labour Party supporters commence weekly prayers

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have commenced a weekly prayer for the former Anambra state governor.

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via Google meet and it will be held every Friday between 12pm and 1pm. The link for people to join the national prayer is already been shared on various social media platforms.

“Let's also back Peter Obi up with our prayers, he needs it so much. He alluded to the fact that God is his greatest structure. Praying should also be our structure," a Twitter user stated.

Source: Legit.ng