Deji Adeyanju's criticism of Peter Obi has just gotten to another level with his recent rant on social media

The human rights activist slammed the Labour Party's presidential candidate over his frequent visits to churches

He said Obi's should be reaching out to the grassroots rather than visiting churches

Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and former head of new media for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the frequent church visits of Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi.

As reported by the Daily Independent newspaper, Mr. Adeyanju described Obi’s strategy as the ‘most unintelligent move’ for his political campaign.

Deji Adeyanju was very critical of Obi's strategies stating that visiting Churches instead of the grassroots is a lame move. Photo: Deji Adeyanju, Peter Obi

He stated that the Labour Party’s standard bearer ought to be on the peddle of reaching out to the grassroots at the 774 local governments of the federation and not the Church.

He said:

“Obi moving around churches and expecting them to serve as political structures for him in February instead of just simply going round the 774 LGAs to build like most political parties do, is the most unintelligent move I have ever seen.

“He was in a church in Benue yesterday again. Almost 3-months after party primaries, they are yet to start building LGA party structures anywhere in Nigeria. They are only interested in social media noise and 1-million March wey no reach 2k.”

Peter Obi's church tour so far

Legit.ng gathered that Peter Obi has made several visits to some churches across the federation since his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party.

Obi was reported to have visited the "Glory Dome" in Abuja which is home to the Dunamis International Gospel Centre pastored by Paul Enenche who received him at the 100,000-capacity worship centre.

Similarly, Obi visited the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) redemption camp on Friday, August 12 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the church.

Also, Obi is said to have visited Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka of the Lord Chosen Church and a host of other men of God.

2023: Adeyanju predicts who will win presidency

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju has predicted that Tinubu, the APC flag bearer, will defeat Atiku and others in the 2023 polls.

The popular political commentator said Tinubu will win because the major opposition party, PDP, has been divided ahead of the polls.

Adeyanju had also earlier said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will come third in the election.

2023: I can bet N4.2m Peter Obi will come distant 3rd, Adeyanju dares Obidients

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyanju said he was ready to bet $10,000 (about N4.2 million) with any Obedient, supporters of Peter Obi, that the Labour Party presidential candidate will come distant 3rd in the 2023 presidential election.

"Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

"Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng