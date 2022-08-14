Peter Obi's supporters continue to go the extra mile in showing their love and support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

A supporter of the former Anambra state governor, has donated her building for the activities of his supporters in Delta state

Photos on social media shows the woman handing over the building to Obi's supporters in the oil-rich state

Effurun - Mrs. Dimple Ojevwe from Uvwie local government area in Delta has donated her building to the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) to carry out their political campaign activities in the south-south state.

Photos on social media shows Mrs Ojevwe handing over the keys of the one-storey building to executives of POSN in Delta state.

The building donated by Mrs Ojevwe to Labour Party in Delta state. Photo credit: @mazi_ikemba

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the building is also expected to accommodate Labour Party (LP) local government executives in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The local government area is also where Festus Keyamo, the campaign spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) comes from.

Keyamo who also currently serves as the minister of state for labour and productivity in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, had earlier dismissed Obi's presidential ambition.

2023: Labour Party says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Recall that the national chairman of LP, Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng