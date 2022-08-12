Deji Adeyanju, a popular political commentator, has said Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, will not only lose the election but come a distant third

Popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, says he is ready to bet $10,000 (about N4.2 million) with any Obedient, supporters of Peter Obi, that the Labour Party presidential candidate will come distant 3rd in the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju who is also the convener of Concerned Nigeria said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12.

"Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

"Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money," he tweeted.

Adeyanju's prediction on Peter Obi's challenges: Nigerians react

A Twitter user, @iammrcow PH.D (Affidavit), @mrcow_enang, said:

"I am here. Set your venue. Check and define your contract well. OBI won’t be 3rd. Let’s make it $20k. Tell me venue to strike the deal."

Apostle King, @kapostle11, said:

"Are you God?? Sometimes u can't really predict the events of time, base on the reality on ground it looks impossible but with God it Possible."

Queen Mother, @visualcash, said:

"Deji, I’m ready to make this bet with you. Gratefully we’re in Abuja. Do you require a physical meeting for terms to be straightened. I hope you don’t withdraw, I won’t. Let’s do this."

Kelechi E. Okpara, @KE_Okpara, said:

"Hello Deji, I can't stop wondering what happened. I attend the space conversation you hosted immediately Tinubu emerge APC presidential candidate.

"Now, why the 'irony'? Do you have a candidate? Can you tell us more about him?

"What is really going on?"

HisMajesty , @EmegzyOfficial, said:

"Instead of me to bet my $10k with you I'll rather use it to support @PeterObi presidential campaign.

"I can't waste my money on nonsense."

2023: Peter Obi not ready to be Nigeria's president, says Ajulo

In another related development, a former national secretary of Labour Party and constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has berated the manner in which Peter Obi is going about his campaigns.

According to Ajulo, Obi's manifesto is more of rhetorical analysis than viable plans to solving the myriad of problems facing Nigeria at the moment.

The rights activist made this statement while reacting to the political developments in the country.

