Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the conversation on the controversial APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket is still on in the polity

A Warri-based cleric, Reverend Dr. Stephen Gbejoro, the founder of the popular Christ the Lord Church of God, Warri has a different view regarding the same faith ticket of the ruling party

In a recent interview, he maintained that the good deeds of Kashim Shettima, Bola Tinubu's running mate outshines his religion and tribe

Reverend Dr. Stephen Gbejoro, Warri-based fiery cleric, founder of the popular Christ the Lord Church of God, Warri has revealed one major thing Bola Tinubu's running mate did that stood out for him.

In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, he reveals his position on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The man of God clearly stated that he is not in support of CAN's position on the ruling party's same-faith ticket noting, "you look at the goodness of man and not this religious background."

He however stated further reasons why CAN members from the North are in support of Shettima.

Rev Gbejoro said:

"I am not in support of CAN on this. The Bible said in Psalm 25:14 that the secret of God is with them that fear him.

"I do not succumb to their position because according to the Holy Bible, you look at the goodness of man and not this religious background.

"At the initial stage, I was not also happy about this Muslim/Muslim ticket, but when I heard testimonies about how ex-Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shetima re-built Churches that were destroyed by enemies of Christianity, Boko Haram, in Maiduguri and environs, I had a change of mind. This is the reason CAN members from the North are in support of Shettima."

The cleric queried,

"So why should a Muslim man who showed compassion and mercy by building all the churches that were burnt down by Boko Haram in Borno State be denied the vice presidential slot, just because he is a Muslim?

Ahead of 2023, the cleric reveals why Nigerians should vote for Shettimaneed from the next leader

Reverend Dr. Stephen Gbejoro says only a man with compassion and mercy can take move the country forward, and Shettima is the right man because he possesses such qualities.

He opined thus:

"What we need today is not religion because there are Christians and Muslims in the country today who are more wicked than native doctors.

"So, there is nothing wrong with the Muslim/Muslim ticket. Today, Nigeria needs men who have compassion and mercy.

"If we have men of mercy and compassion, they will not tolerate this situation where our naira is losing value every day. Those that we have in the corridors of power presently don’t care. So we need men like Shettima who have compassion for the people, in the corridors of power."

