The choice of the ruling All Progressive Congress to float a presidential candidate and vice from the same religion has created an unending controversy

This decision has left the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to rebel and kick against the decision of the ruling party

Meanwhile, in the perspective of Bishop Kayode Williams, he believes that not all Christians are in support of CAN.

Bishop Kayode Williams, the national coordinator of integrity ministers’ international ministries has slammed the stance of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation newspaper, Bishop Williams reiterated that CAN does not have the backing of all Christians and also stated that the choice of the APC to float two persons from the same religion is not a problem.

Bola Tinubu against all odds opted to select former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Photo: APC

Williams, however, stated that his ministry will be holding it down for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He said:

“If you look at Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if you look at his antecedents you will know that he’s a man who always studies very hard. Before he makes decisions and even when he starts because we are following him."

2023: "We'll support Tinubu" - Bishop Williams

As gathered by Legit.ng Williams stated that Tinubu's candidacy is divine and God has given his ministry the green light to support the former Lagos state governor in the 2023 presidential polls.

Bishop Williams described Tinubu as a master strategist who does not jump into making a decision before proper evaluation.

The cleric who was not pleased with CAN's submissions over the choice of Tinubu to select a Muslim as his running mate said:

“But the greatest insult to Nigerians is that CAN categorically said Christians must not vote for anybody that picked a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Is that from God? Is that not too emotional? Does that not make them look like they have sympathy for other parties? I do not think that is the duty of CAN. Of course, CAN is seen as an umbrella body of Christians but it is not all Christians that are members of CAN."

Bishop William further questioned the submissions of CAN and expressed doubts if their decision was from God almighty.

He said:

"I do not believe that it must have been from God because the belief is we Christian leaders decided in our meeting that no Christian should vote, they did not tell us that God has spoken to them. Where did they hold the meeting? Did they carry all the 36 states Chairmen of CAN along?"

