The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress is working to resolve the crisis rocking the party in Enugu state

Part of the efforts to resolve the differences among warring members is to engage them in the campaign of the party's flagbearer and his vice, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's movement for 2023

Meanwhile, the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group has taken steps to give the Enugu state task to a former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group, Enugu chapter, has vowed to unite the warring members of All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu Chapter, for its presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and other candidates.

Vanguard reports that the group also disclosed that the party stakeholders and past candidates of the party would be contacted to come back to Enugu and campaign for Tinubu/Shettima victory.

The Coordinator of the campaign group in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made this disclosure to newsmen, after the group’s inaugural meeting, in Enugu, on Wednesday, August 10.

The task for Enugu APC chieftains

According to Nwoye, “a former president of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, and former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; Mr. Osita Okechumwu, Senator Ayogu Eze, among other stakeholders, would lead the campaigns for Senator Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in Enugu State.

Nwoye said:

“The campaign group had resolved to contact the leaders, including the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu; the 2019 governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ayogu Eze, and all the leaders who were pushed away by the party leadership in the state.

“We have resolved to unite the party in Enugu State and also contact our leaders and enjoin them to join hands in getting votes for the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Shettima and other APC candidates.”

