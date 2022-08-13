Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, on Friday night, attended the ongoing convention at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, for the first time

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Friday, August 12, attended the ongoing convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Obi’s presence at the convention is a first for the presidential candidate.

The development comes days after Obi received a standing ovation from worshippers at Dunamis international gospel centre in Abuja.

Peter Obi visits Redemption City for the first time. Photo credit: Obi Michael Onyi

Source: Facebook

However, Obi is not the first politician to visit the RCCG camp ground during the church’s convention, as it has been the usual custom for politicians vying for elective positions to visit the church and seek God's blessings in the buildup of the general election.

The 2022 RCCG convention is the 70th edition for the church.

The video was shared by The Cable as it trended on the internet, with Nigerians hailing the former governor of Anambra state, noting he is on his way to clinching the country's most powerful seat.

Peter Obi reveals the reason for his visit

The Labour Party flagbearer took to his Facebook page and wrote;

"Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at the #RCCGConvention was a special experience of joy, strength and love for me. I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren.

#PeterObi

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual way reacted to the development on the Facebook page of the presidential aspirant.

Kelvin Alaneme wrote

"Your mandate is divine. Your acceptance is unanimous. Your energy is unmatched. Your vision is solid. Your Presidency is POssible.

"WE MUST VOTE YOU IN! ."

Uyi Osunde prayed

"The earth says YES!

"And the heavens shout AMEN!

"With you as president, Nigeria will take her rightful place in the comity of nations."

Malam Danjuma Garba said

"No one with God is ever a minority and with God grace is guaranteed."

Yinusa Precious Wofai stated

"When you were called on last night it was the shout for me. You are loved sir. God got your back our 2023 president."

Hamis Sufi Abdallah wrote

"When you put God first, you would have nothing to worry about."

Deejaydede Eugene said

"God is about to do a new thing...yet a little while,and it will manifest to his glory sir."

Ikechukwu Ejiofor

"Your dominion shall be from sea to sea and from Rivers to utmost path of the earth sir."

Source: Legit.ng