The APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket is pitching some of its prominent members against themselves

One of those who are clearly against it, Senator Ishaku Abbo, has threatened one of his colleagues on social media

Abbo on Wednesday, August 10, said he will release his lion if the person in quiestion does not call of his dogs

Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District has threatened one of his colleagues in the Senate who is allegedly behind moves to suspend him from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Via his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 10, Senator Abbo who is vehemently opposing the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Muslim-Muslim ticket lambasted the unnamed lawmaker.

Abbo said the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket is unjust and insensitive (Photo: Senator Ishaku Abbo)

Abbo noted that the person in question does not need to bring people to Yola to suspend him because he is against the single-faith arrangement.

According to the senator, no one should dream of being a president without being ready to welcome criticism and divergent view.

He further threatened to release lions if the APC senator does not call off his dogs.

His words:

"My brother, you don't have to ferry people to Yola to suspend me from the APC because of my stand against an unpopular, insensitive, divisive, and unjust political misadventure.

"Go and do it in Mubi.

"How can you want to rule a country like Nigeria and cannot tolerate divergent views?

"How can you gag people you stole their rightful place

"Nigeria is bigger than where you were a governor four years ago

"Call of your dogs before I release my lion

"We are not second-class citizens in our country."

We'll work against Muslim-Muslim ticket, powerful APC chieftains vow, names revealed

Recall that among those who gave their voice against the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement on Friday, July 29, during an APC northern leaders summit in Abuja were Engineer Babachir Lawal (ex-SGF) and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others who were also present at the meeting were Abbo and Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youth and sport.

During the summit, Dogara cautioned northern Christians not to surrender to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC, adding that the choice of the ruling party would promote injustice, and inequality and will work against the collective vision of unity in Nigeria.

