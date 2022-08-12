Bishop Mattew Kukah has reacted and aired his views on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Muslim-Muslim ticket

This time around, he faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's government and the leadership of the ruling party, noting the same faith ticket move shows the insensitivity of the APC-led administration

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the man of God noted that Nigeria is still struggling and a lot needs to be done to change the narrative

A report by Premium Times has it that popular cleric, Mattew Kukah, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for assenting to the same faith presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He weighed in on the issue when he appeared on “Politics Today” a programme on Channels Television, on Thursday, August 11, to discuss the state of the nation and choices before Nigerians ahead of the coming polls.

Bishop Kukah tackles APC-led administration

Mr Kukah, against the backdrop of the much-criticized performance of the current administration, said the ruling party was insensitive to arrive at such a decision despite squandering power and misallocating opportunities given to them in 2015.

He said:

“I think that as a Christian, this is totally reprehensible and is not acceptable to me because of the sort of the decision the APC has made. When the campaign started, we’ll hear what people have to say, but it has just laid the foundation for what has taken us back after the kind of progress that we made in terms of national integration.”

The cleric added that the country’s politicians have been at liberty to operate at their current height of wanton corruption because of citizens’ tolerance, a disposition not common in other parts of the world.

Going forward, Kukah sends a message to Nigerians

The cleric agreed that religious manipulation by politicians has become “part and parcel of our politics” but challenged Nigerians who voted on such grounds to evaluate the dividends of such a decision.

