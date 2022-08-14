The 2023 general election is an election that would change the narrative and would be contested clearly by three strong parties in the country

But Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians not to give up on the country but rather vote for good leaders

In the buildup of the election, Jonathan urged Nigerians not to sell their votes but rather to vote with a mind of putting the right leader that would take the country to the next level among the comity of nations

Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the prevailing circumstances, but to use the opportunity provided by the current political cycle to take decisions that would help renew hope, restore what had been lost and rebuild the country.

Jonathan made this assertion in his keynote speech at the memorial lecture in honour of late Edo businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo in Abuja on Saturday, August 13.

He said Nigerians should get ready to be wooed at campaign grounds by various politicians seeking different offices, but their thoughts should be beyond 2023, Leadership reports.

Jonathan sends message to Nigerians

He urged the citizens to be concerned about Nigeria and the kind of leadership it deserves now and in the future to ensure that the country assumes its rightful place among the comity of nations.

He said:

“We should endeavour to elect only those that will leave legacies of unity, peace and development.

"For a nation to grow, leaders at various points must deliberately make the necessary sacrifices that promote patriotism, inspire devotion and spur citizens to do their best for the country."

Exercise your voting rights, Jonathan tells Nigerians

The renowned leader charged Nigerians to be circumspect in the exercise of their voting rights, shift from the “politics of bread and butter” and ensure that they do not elect leaders that would buy their conscience today and mortgage the future of their children and grandchildren.

