Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said Nigeria is currently too disintegrated for an inexperienced person to emerge as president in 2023

The PDP vice presidential candidate made the comment while addressing some youth groups in Abuja

The youths had organised an event in the nation's capital to mark the UN-recognised International Youth Day

FCT, Abuja - Delta state governor and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that Nigeria is currently too fractured for an inexperienced person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okowa declared that only former the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has what it takes to rights all the wrongs done to the nation by the Buhari-led administration.

Governor Okowa and other senior PDP members at the launch of the GAI youths campaign Photo credit: Green Assembly Initiative

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Friday, August 12 in Abuja at an event organised by Green Assembly Initiative (GAI) to mark International Youths Day 2022, Okowa promised that Atiku's government will deliver the dividends of democracy for the benefit of Nigerians.

His words:

“Our building process starts in 2023 when Atiku Abubakar becomes president. I do not believe in all those who are running for the presidency. The way we look at what is going on today in Nigeria, there are loads of problems.

“And if we do not elect the right person, we'll find ourselves getting somebody who is going to get to the seat and be confused, because the problems will overwhelm him and not he will not even know how to start.

“It's much easier to govern in a nation where the rule of law is not taken for granted because institutions are already working.

“But, in a country like Nigeria and in most African countries where the issues are different, requires a lot of deep talk, requires a lot of experience, positive experience that can truly enable you to govern and to be able to bring everybody on the table and inclusive in a governance.

“Not too many people have such experiences. I believe that in Nigeria of today is fractured, there are so many contending voices. People are speaking in different directions. Our oneness is being threatened.

“We cannot continue in that state. We must prioritize our priorities. We must continue to look at the right things, what we ought to do.”

While sympathising with Nigerians, especially the youths for the difficult times in Nigeria, Okowa said:

“Youth has a role to assist or to work with the leadership of this country, to begin to re educate our people to re emphasize education, to re emphasize family management, population management, re - emphasize the issues that can truly help us.

“There are barriers everywhere in our of life, we cannot continue to frustrate the youths. So, we need to begin a consensus together. That is what I Atiku Abubakar stands for.

“The only man who seems to have that depth of knowledge to take us out of where we are is Atiku Abubakar.

“He is the only one that has had a similar experience in 1999. Together with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, they were able to take us out a difficult situation.”

Speaking on the theme of the International Youth Day, 2022, titled: Inter-Generational Solidarity creating a world for all ages, chairman of the Green Assembly Initiative (GAI), Comrade Duke Alamboye, said a total of 60 youth groups will work for the Atiku/Okowa ticket in 2023.

He said the youths will rally round a Atiku and Okowa to build a strong and progressive bond between generations.

