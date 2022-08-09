Kenya, Nairobi - Former President Goodluck Jonathan is currently leading a team of observers to monitor the ongoing Kenya presidential polls, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the Bayelsa-born politician heads the Electoral Observation Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa.

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan is currently leading a team of observers to monitor the 2022 Kenya presidential elections. Photos: The Nation

It was further gathered that the electoral observation group is being deployed across the polling units in Kenya.

The group is to observe voting procedures in some polling stations in Nairobi, Kenya.

