The Coalition of former Political Office Holders in Kogi State (CoPoH) has congratulated Kogi-born Lagos federal lawmaker Hon. James Abiodun Faleke on his appointment.

The lawmaker representing Ikeja federal constituency has been named as the secretary of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023.

In a statement released by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, CoPoH director of media and publicity which was made available to LEGIT.ng, the coalition led by Engr. Abdulmumin Sadiq described Falake's appointment as a huge step forward to victory by the ruling party.

James Faleke has been hailed as an accomplished politician following his appointment. Credit: James Abiodun Faleke

Source: Twitter

Faleke is an accomplished lawmaker

It also described the lawmaker as an "accomplished politician with in-depth knowledge on grassroots mobilisation" and extensive experience.

"Hon. James Faleke is an accomplished politician with in-depth knowledge on grassroot mobilitisation who takes up this all-important task with extensive experience as a high-ranking member of the Federal House of Representatives," part of the statement said.

Wishing Hon. Faleke success in his new official engagement, the coalition promised to give all the support to the lawmaker in ensuring the victory of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the coming general elections.

"While wishing Hon. Faleke success as he carries out the tasks accompanying the appointment, CoPoH assures him of utmost support to ensure a positive outcome for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shettima at the presidential polls in 2023" the coalition said.

Faleke, known for his brilliant contribution to the legislation, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 to represent the Ikeja Federal constituency of Lagos state.

He was deputy governorship candidate to Abubakar Audu in the November 2015 governorship election in Kogi state.

Keyamo, Musawa take APC appointment

Meanwhile, the ruling party announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign.

Keyamo (SAN) is the current minister of state for labour and employment.

APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday, August 3, after he led the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima to see President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

