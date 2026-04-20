Emmanuel Obasi celebrated his daughter Adaeze's birthday on social media while accusing Judy Austin of deliberately hiding their children from the public eye

He claimed his ex-wife is living a fake life by keeping their children off camera, adding that time will reveal the truth about everything

Social media users reacted emotionally to Obasi's birthday message, with many praising him for remembering his daughter's special day despite the circumstances

Emmanuel Obasi, the former husband of popular Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has publicly criticised his ex-wife while celebrating the birthday of their eldest daughter, Adaeze Chukwu Obasi.

Sharing a message on Facebook, the father suggested that Judy Austin is intentionally keeping her older children away from the public eye to maintain a deceptive image.

Judy Austin's ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi accuses the actress of hiding their two children as he shares an emotional birthday message for his daughter. Photo: emmanuelobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi started by wishing Adaeze long life and good health, before claiming that her mother would definitely avoid acknowledging the girl’s special day on social media because she is allegedly hiding her and her brother.

"Today is my daughter's birthday,my first seed beautiful Adaeze Chukwu Obasi am wishing you long life and understanding with good health 🙏 ❤️ I know your mother will not post you let her continue hiding you and your brother with her fake life but time shall tell"

The disgruntled ex-husband further explained that while the actress prefers to keep her real family life off-camera for now, he believes that the truth will eventually come to light regardless of any spiritual influences or human charms involved.

"...Because their is time for everything let her continue hiding her off camera 📷 life but am praying that every Charms made by human shall expire in Jesus name Amen 🙏 #fypシ. Uchu family."

The post, which ended with a reference to the Uchu family, has since drawn attention online, especially given Judy Austin’s controversial marriage to actor Yul Edochie.

Check out Emmanuel Obasi's post below:

Netizens react to Emmanuel Obasi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Prisca Chinanu Chijioke said:

"The worst thing that will happen to a man is to marry from a wrong family. Happy birthday Adaeze."

@Peacefull Peace Nj commented:

"Do you know if she has changed her birth month? Judith can change anything unchangeable, she change her name from Judith to Judy, she changed somebody's husband to hers, she changed her birth month and date to suit herself, she changed Obasi children to become Yuls, she changed her baby's name to STORM the UNIVERSE is watching her."

@Charming Zenobia Moore wrote:

"Mr Obasi E At least he remembers his children Birthday, but many fathers hardly remember their children's birthday. We're the mothers that remember our Children's birthday."

@Amos Jane reacted:

"She fit don change the birthdate of your daughter o, no be today Na. Happy birthday Adannaya, Na the one weyn Mr Obasi E post Na em we believe Kos Na only him dey sincere for here."

@Vaku T Mercy said:

"See as I'm so emotional right now ..this is how fathers suppose do not dey other wey round."

Judy Austin's former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, celebrates their daughter's birthday while alleging that the actress is living a fake life by hiding their kids. Photo: emmanuelobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi responds to Yul Edochie's marriage advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Obasi shared a cryptic message many believed to be a response to Yul Edochie's recent marital advice.

Yul Edochie, who is Judy Austin's current husband, had told men to stop tolerating disrespect in marriage and urged them to prioritise their dignity over toxic unions.

Moments later, Obasi noted that respect is earned rather than forced, adding a pointed reference to the biblical story of Samson.

Source: Legit.ng