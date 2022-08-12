Bola Tinubu, the presidential aspirant of the APC, has appointed Jame Faleke, as the secretary to his presidential campaign council

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appointed a lawmaker, James Faleke, as the secretary of his campaign organisation.

Faleke announced the new role in a statement on his verified Twitter Page on Thursday, August 11.

“Good day brothers and sisters. I’m pleased to inform you all that in continuation of our 2023 Project and to join you and other Nigerians in ensuring that Asiwaju becomes the President, I have been appointed as the Secretary to the Presidential Campaign Council,” Faleke said in a statement.

What you need to know about Faleke

Faleke is a member of the house of representatives representing the Ikeja federal constituency, Lagos.

He is also the chairman of the house committee on finance.

Faleke’s appointment will be the third position that will be occupied in Tinubu’s presidential campaign council.

Other positions that have been announced are the director general of the council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state and Festus Keyamo, a minister of state for labour and employment as the spokesperson of the council.

