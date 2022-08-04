The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign.

APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He announced Plateau Governor Simon Lalong as Director-General of the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng