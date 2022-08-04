BREAKING: APC Appoints Buhari's Minister as Spokesman of Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.
He announced Plateau Governor Simon Lalong as Director-General of the campaign.
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: