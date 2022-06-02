Nigeria has lost its way, Pastor Femi Oladehin declares

Pastor Femi Oladehin of Supernatural Life Assembly has declared that the federal republic of Nigeria has lost its way

According to him, the country cannot move forward unless its people are actually willing to be reformed

Going further, the cleric added that the recently held PDP presidential primaries was a show of shame

Pastor Femi Oladehin has declared that Nigeria cannot reform itself unless its people are willing to be reformed.

He made this known while speaking at a ceremony announcing the rebranding of his church from Theixos Doxa to Supernatural Life Assembly.

Oladehin, who is the senior pastor of Supernatural Life Assembly added that the recently held PDP presidential primaries was a show of shame because delegates purportedly accepted a few thousand dollars to sell the future of the country.

Pastor Femi Oladehin explained that Nigeria cannot reform itself unless its people are willing to be reformed. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The reality is that Nigeria as a country has lost its way. When believers are in places of Authority, their actions and their commitment to the people do not pass them off as being real believers.

"There is an abuse of spirituality, of the supernatural even in the place of government. The truth is that Nigeria cannot reform itself except the people are reformed. Look at the PDP primaries that happened recently, it was a complete show of shame.

"Where we are selling the future of the country for a few thousand dollars. If we had a country that was transformed, that had the moral direction of where they want the country to go, it is a completely different ball game.

"It's even worse now where you have a country where children are growing up and the sort of role models they have are yahoo boys and criminals, that hard work, dedication and diligence are no longer values that we preach."

Going further, he claimed that until the country return to those values of honesty, dedication, and love of neighbor, prayers will not work.

He added:

"God can transform people, but people need to be willing to be transformed. And this is my charge to Nigerians. In your small space, be a good person, in every where that you have contact with people, be good. If all of us are good to each other, Nigeria will be good to itself.”

"Explaining the reason for the name change from Theikos Doxa to Supernatural Life Assembly, he said:

“The church needed to live a supernatural life. And living a supernatural life became the basis of who we are. So when he gave us this new name Supernatural Life Assembly, it was just natural.

"In this new dispensation, we are positioning ourselves as people who are just Christians by name, but Christians by deed. Our payoff line is demonstrating Christ. The church has become a motivational center, without lives being transformed. We aim to change that.”

