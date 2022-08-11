A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief James Onoja, has said that the country needs pragmatic and goal oriented people for elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Legit.ng reports that Onoja made this known on Wednesday, August 10, in Abuja, the nation’s capital, while the legal luminary under the auspices of Bar and Bench group, endorsing the House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa of Kogi state under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Usman Austin Okai.

A prominent lawyer, Chief Onaja explains why Usman Okai would be a good ambassador of his people. Credit: Austin Okai.

Source: Facebook

Chief Onoja described Okai as a burning gold gearing to massively hit Igala Kingdom while the activist was being conferred with the "Icons of democracy."

He added that saying Okai is as a rugged activist who has over the years demonstrated his tenacity in state and Nigeria at large, noting that Okai's passion to fight injustice is not just a weapon to achieve legal desire, but also serves as a catalyst to help those in position of authority listen to the yearning and aspiration of the people.

Nigerians need good governance

Onoja also stated that as at the time people abandoned him because he was not dancing to their inordinate ambition, only Okai and few others stood by him stressing that, he will also stand with the activist come rain or sun shine.

He stressed:

"We're here today, because we believe in what these people can be, I will not only stand by them during the electioneering period, but also wheel my knowledge and resources to their end should anyone dares to rig the election next year."

The event, which was well attended by people from all strata of society to include, Alhaji Kashim from Ogane Nigu, Felix Achile from Ajiolo, Farouk Audu Adejoh former local government chairman, from Biraidu district, Amidu Isah, the PDP Anyigba ward chairman, Barrister Peter Idenyi an astute legal luminary amongst others was a huge success.

The ex-chairman, thereafter presented award to Okai as good will message was given by Dr. Jeremiah Ekele, Honourable Faruk Adejoh amongst others.

Kogi PDP Reps candidate Okai pledges good representation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Okai vowed to offer good representation and good legislation if given the mandate in the forthcoming elections.

It was reported that Okai made the plea on Thursday, June 9, in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, during an interaction with media.

He said he would look at where there is a lacuna in the system and also see that he speaks the minds of the people.

Source: Legit.ng