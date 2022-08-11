A former minister of sport and youth development, Bolaji Abdullahi, has said it is a must for Nigerians to vote out the APC in the 2023 election

Ilorin, Kwara - Bolaji Abdullahi, an ex-minister of sport and youth development, has said the 2023 election is an opportunity for Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, August 10, the former minister said the ruling party has ruined Nigeria, Legit.ng has gathered.

How to achieve dream of making Nigeria great again - Bolaji Abdullahi

Abdullahi added that the dream of making Nigeria great again is achievable if the people can chase away the politicians in APC through their votes.

In the forthcoming elections, the PDP candidate for Kwara central senatorial district spoke at the 33rd edition of the Media Parliament of the Kwara state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

He spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, on the topic, ‘Retooling Nigeria For the Task Ahead’.

“APC has ruined this country. Nigerians should say no to any politician seeking elective office under APC. 2023 presents historic opportunity to make Nigeria work again,” Abdullahi commended

