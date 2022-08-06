The national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the ruling APc must aim to win in every state in the 2023 general elections

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the party must aim to win in every state if it is to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

Adamu said this after inaugurating an eight-member Abia Reconciliation Committee, PM News reported.

The APC chair said the ruling party would not be satisfied with just 25 percent of votes cast at the general elections.

“All the national elections, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25 percent of votes cast," he said.

Adamu expressed optimism that with the inauguration of the committee, there would be peace in APC Abia.

“No half way about it, if we are to win, we must try to win every state,” Adamu stressed.

He therefore urged party members to close ranks and work as a team to ensure victory in the forthcoming general elections.

“We have to do some works and forget some of the prejudices and stand together.

”We don’t want anybody to come here after the elections and start crying and laying blames on us for our failures.

“I will not listen to that, this is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity, if we do, God will be with us,” the APC national chairman said.

Committee chairman Chris Adighije reacts

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee, Chris Adighije, said the committee would reconcile all aggrieved APC members in Abia.

This, he said, was critical to enable the party build strength to face challenges from other political parties

Adighije said the party’s chances of winning APC in the coming elections were bright.

Sen. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip House of Representatives will serve as secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Henry Ikoh, Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Emeka Atuma, Martins Azubuike and Dr Emeka Wogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity.

The APC Abia governorship candidate, Ikechi Emenike is also a member of the committee, among others.

APC working hard to win in 2023, House of Reps deputy speaker Wase says

In a related development, Ahmed Wase, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has said the APC is bridging the gaps created by its primaries by reconciling aggrieved members toward a victory in the 2023 poll.

He said that the APC was working hard to ensure victory at the 2023 general elections by reconciling all aggrieved members.

“We are working hard to ensure we bridge all gaps and win with all margins,” he said.

