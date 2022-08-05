Senator Abdullahi Adamu says the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election is nothing to worry about

According to the ruling party's national chairman, the move signposts positive development for Nigeria

Adamu assured Nigerians that the APC will be working on amicable solutions to the sentiments expressed due to the action of the party

Aso Rock - The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has defended the party's all-Muslim presidential ticket saying it signposts positive development for Nigeria.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 4, Senator Adamu said the dust raised by the same faith ticket would be settled before the February 2023 presidential poll.

ThisDay newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Yes, we have been hearing concerns being expressed. In the APC, we believe very strongly, that no matter what description, no matter what faith you will associate with any one of our candidates, we are first and foremost Nigerians.

“There is no doubt in the fact that we have people who stock trade on some of these religious issues. Just like you have people expressing fears, or concerns about a Muslim-Muslim ticket, there are Christians that welcome it as a positive development, in Nigerian politics.”

