The Osun state chapter of the ruling party, APC has announced that it will be making a case against Senator Ademola Adeleke

This decision is coming after Senator Adeleke of the main opposition party, the PDP, won the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial elections

Meanwhile, the APC also mentioned it will be taking stern disciplinary to any member who is found guilty of anti-party activities

Osun, Osogbo - After much anticipation and predictions by political enthusiasts in the aftermath of the Osun state gubernatorial polls, the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola has finally decided to head to the tribunal to contest his shocking loss to Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) made the announcement that it will be heading to the tribunal to contest the win of Senator Adeleke.

The main opposition candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke made a clean swoop at the polls by clinching victory with a convincing victory. Photo: Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Ademola Adeleke

While speaking to newsmen on Thursday, August 4 at the APC secretariat, the state party chairman, Gboyega Famodun disclosed that the legal team of the party is working on a strong case to battle it out with the governor-elect.

Famodun assured party members and supporters of Governor Oyetola that the current predicament they find themselves in is just for the time being stating that the tribunal will correct the wrongs of the Saturday, July 16 polls.

He said:

“Our people we are going to the Tribunal and our lawyers has let us know that we have good cases at the Tribunal."

APC to punish members culpable of anti-party activities

The chairman also revealed that disciplinary actions await members who worked against the party in the build-up to the just concluded gubernatorial polls.

He, however, stated that legal procedures will be undertaken in line with the party's constitution to ensure members culpable of anti-party activities face the full wrath of the law.

"We have set up a machinery to investigate the activities of these individuals in their different wards, we will get reports from the ward chairmen as to how they have been behaving in their wards in the past few years.

“It will be interesting to know that we are so magnanimous enough… some of them have not been associating with the party for the past three years. They threw caution into the wind as they believe that what they are doing is quite right.

"So we called for the ward chairmen to write a report on all of them and the constitution of the party will be used to deal with their different offenses as it occurs to us”.

Oyetola: Over 50 lawyers team up to contest Adeleke’s victory

Legit.ng recalls that the camp of Governor Oyetola had earlier revealed that a team of 50 lawyers is already in place for the tribunal.

The teams of lawyers according to the Oyetola's legal could increase in the coming days with some senior advocates already on the team.

The governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his party raised an alarm that the APC is on the verge of tampering with elections material in some local governments.

Finally, Governor Oyetola opens up on defeat to Adeleke

Meanwhile, for the first time since his defeat to Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has finally spoken.

Oyetola in his speech to party members believes his defeat to Senator Adeleke is not the end of his political career.

He described his loss to the PDP candidate as a temporal setback, stating that he will come back stronger again.

Source: Legit.ng