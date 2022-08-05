The recent appointment of Governor Simon Lalong has not gone down well with hundreds northern Christians

Recall that he was announced as the director-general of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaigns

As a result of this, many Northern Christians claim what the governor did by accepting the position is an act of betrayal

Hundreds of Northern Christians today converged on Abuja to protest against the nomination of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong as the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaigns.

They also described lalong as a traitor who should not be trusted with political offices anymore.

Northern Christians demonstrate over Lalong’s DGship, calls him traitor

Led by Okwa Daniel, the Christians said they received the news of Governor Simon Lalong's speculated acceptance to work as the Director-General of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation with every sense of betrayal, utter dismay and grave sadness.

They said the reports that other notable Christian leaders from the North have also acceded to join the All Progressives Congress cataclysmic presidential campaign team stings the body of Christ.

He said, " The Northern Christians Forum of Nigeria, a group of revivalists, have serially stood up for the nation, particularly the northern zone. We have become known for holding prayers, crusades and revival meetings for the survival of the country at these trying times. Hence, any devilish moves to create division are repelled by any means possible.

"It was on this note we rejected the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket of darkness. Like our parent body, the Christian Association of Nigeria, we believe Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shettima do not mean well to the country. They are on a mission to steal, kill and destroy as stated in John 10:10. The combination is insensitive, wicked and satanic from the pit of hell.

"In a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country, any attempt by one religion to dominate the political structure will only widen the gap of mistrust and destroy the delicate sense of tolerance cultivated over the years. The Muslim-Muslim ticket is not only ill-timed but also a total disregard for the diversity of the country which undermines the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians over the years to bridge the religious differences and promote ethnic harmonious co-existence. And we expected every Believer to resist this.

"¹However, it has come to our notice that Governor Lalong and some other so-called Christian leaders have accepted to dine with the devil. They have sold their conscience, dignity and faith. Any Child of God who accepts to be a tool in the hands of the enemies to fight God's people is an enemy of the Lord. They are traitors and must be treated as one.

"The wages of sin is death. Galatians 6 vs 7 said, "Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows". Lalong and his cronies will receive God's wrath for turning their backs against believers. The end will be disastrous as their families will not be spared.

"Recall that the Holy Book said according to Acts 1:18, Judas bought a field with his silver reward and fell “headlong” in it, and “all his bowels gushed out,” implying that he threw himself down to die. This was after he betrayed Jesus. There are always heavy consequences for betrayal.

"Romans 1 vs 18 said, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth". The Lord is jealous and avenging God; the Lord is wrathful; the Lord takes vengeance on his adversaries and keeps wrath for his enemies.

"The Lord is slow to anger and great in power, and the Lord will by no means clear the guilty. His way is in whirlwind and storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet. He rebukes the sea and makes it dry; he dries up all the rivers; Bashan and Carmel wither; the bloom of Lebanon withers. The mountains quake before him; the hills melt; the earth heaves before him, the world and all who dwell in it. Who can stand before his indignation? Who can endure the heat of his anger? His wrath is poured out like fire, and the rocks are broken into pieces by him" he said

The group warned Governor Lalong and other northern Christians to avoid this impending calamity. we are advising them not to test God's wrath. As a body, we have interceded and God has revealed to us that he will show them mercy if they turn away from their evil ways. Our God is merciful. His anger lasts only a moment, but his favour persists for a lifetime.

"The Northern Christians Forum of Nigeria is using this opportunity to urge fellow believers not to be wary. Persecution and troubling times are ahead over our strong disapproval of the APC's devilish agenda. However, we will prevail. The Church of God will match on and the gates of hell can not prevail against it" he said

