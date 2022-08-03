Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged political leaders not to concentrate only on 2023 elections permutations

According to the former presidential aspirant, concerns hovering over the nation is more pressing than the elections

Olawepo-Hashim has appealed to the federal government to take the prevailing security concerns hovering over the country seriously

Abuja - Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday, August 3, said that the political leadership of the country must not concentrate only on permutations on the 2023 elections.

The former presidential aspirant counselled that the current national security concerns hovering over Nigeria is more pressing than the elections.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has urged political leaders in Nigeria not to concentrate only on 2023 elections permutations. Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

Source: UGC

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement made available to Legit.ng by his media office explained that leaders should not focus on the elections to the detriment of urgent national security issues.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We must have a nation first before election and our people must be alive and safe first to be able to vote.”

The Barbarians are at the gate of the capital, our Republic is under threat, our tested ways of life pluralism, democracy, State secularism, are about to be imperiled. The clock is ticking, time is running out, the forces of evil are set to take the capital.”

He maintained that in the past two years concrete suggestions on how to confront on the nation's security challenges have been ignored.

According to him, now is the time for patriots and statesmen and friends of Nigeria to rally and defend the ideals of our Republic.

He insisted that for the sacrifices and efforts of our gallant soldiers not to be in vain, “it is time for the nation to construct a new Defence and Security Architecture to permanently destroy the seed of terror and uproot banditry/kidnapping across the country.

Sheikh Gumi faults FG's measures in tackling insurgency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

He faulted the measures of the federal government towards the Boko Haram insurgency in northern Nigeria, stating that both sides of the divide committed crimes.

Gumi also agreed that the banditry in the northwest has an ethnic undertone.

Insurgency: Chief of Air Staff asks NAF commanders to go after terrorists

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has charged Nigerian Air Force operational commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country to ‘show no mercy’ to terrorists.

The CAS while speaking in Kaduna on Tuesday, August 2 asked the commanders to ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country.

Air Marshal Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilization of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the northwest and northcentral for enhanced operational effectiveness.

Source: Legit.ng