The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has continued to intensify plans to secure victory ahead of the 2023 polls

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has recently been included in that permutation as he was given a new appointment

The APC recently named Governor Lalong as the director-general of the APC presidential campaign

Plateau, Jos - Reconciliation moves are on the way to uniting Christians in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to a news report by The Guardian newspaper, the governor of Plateau states, Simon Lalong says he will be championing reconciliation attempts to foster unity amongst APC members that are Christians.

Governor Simon Lalong is the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo: Governor Simon Lalong

Governor Lalong who also doubles as the leader of the APC presidential campaign made this known on Thursday, August 4 while speaking to pressmen at the Yakubu Gowon Airport.

The Plateau state governor stated that he intends to facilitate moves to help aggrieved members reach an understanding that the selection of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as flag bearers was on the premise of competence and capacity.

He said:

"Nigeria is one nation, the challenges we have is not for a Muslim or Christian because we have common challenges."

Lalong, however, noted that his leadership role in the APC presidential campaign was a pride to the people of Plateau and he intends to help use his position to secure victory for the party in the forthcoming polls.

Lalong calls for support of Plateau people

He, however, implored the people of Plateau and the entire federation to support the course of development and back the APC in the much anticipated 2023 general elections.

Lalong said:

“The entire soul of APC and its campaign structure is put in trust to the people of Plateau.

“Know that they expect confidence in you to deliver the president to bring change and development in Nigeria."

While speaking on the chances of the APC in the Plateau gubernatorial race, he stated that he is certain of victory for the APC.

He disclosed that a team of experienced personalities is already in place for him to work with during polls.

Group asks Lalong to reject APC campaign DG position

Meanwhile, there is already agitation for Governor Simon Lalong to decline the new appointment he was given by the APC.

A northern Christian group has condemned the decision of the governor to accept the new position in APC.

The group said it received the news of Lalong's appointment with every sense of betrayal, utter dismay, and grave sadness.

APC appoints Festus Keyamo as spokesman for Tinubu campaign team

In a related development, the APC has announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign.

APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday, August 3.

Adamu was at the villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

