The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to trust him and Bola Tinubu

While in Ogun state, he stated that the administration they will run will be one laced with fairness, justice, and inclusion

Senator Shettima went further to describe the southwestern region as the most religiously tolerant region in Nigeria urging other to emulate

Ogun - Ahead of the much anticipated 2023 presidential polls, the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima has told Nigerians not to be alarmed about the candidacy of himself and Bola Tinubu.

As reported by Punch newspaper, Shettima stated that their administration will be fair and just to all if elected at the presidential polls.

Tinubu raised the hands of Senator Shettima as the chosen one for the vice-presidential slot of the APC. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

The former Borno state governor made this promise on Tuesday, August 2 at the memorial service of Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, father of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We need to build a new nation because the hope of the black man is on Nigeria. The onus is on us to secure the future of our children yet unborn.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to be just and fair to all Nigerians. We are going to be all-inclusive because no society can thrive on injustice. Ours will be an all-encompassing, all-embracing government."

As gathered by Legit.ng, Shettima told the congregants that he and Bola Ahmed Tinubu have the goal of transforming Nigeria into a society where people are judged by their character regardless of their background, political affiliations, religious persuasions, or ethnic decent.

Shettima praises south-west religious tolerance attributes

Shettima also praised the southwestern region for being an exemplary figure when it comes to religious tolerance and generosity. He described the southwest region as one where people are judged by their ability to deliver.

He, however, urged other regions to follow the footprint of the people of the southwestern region in other to propagate peace and development.

The governor, in his remark, urged Nigerians to render their prayers to God to salvage the nation from its trials.

He said:

“I want to ask that we continue to pray that God Almighty sees us through this time. These are really difficult times in the history of the nation called Nigeria.

“We are seeing things that we had never seen before. I don’t have any doubt that we are passing the events and in no time, God will see us through. We are the people God has treated wonderfully and He fortified us with lots of endurance and by his grace, we will rise to the top.”

2023: Tinubu’s presidential bid threatened in 19 northern states?

Elsewhere, the northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has a different opinion about the combination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The northern chapter of CAN which comprises the 19 northern states says the duo will not be having their support.

However, the leadership of CAN in the north urged President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of Nigerians in salvaging the incessant rate of insecurity.

2023: APC big wigs reveal plots to work against Tinubu

The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing serious setbacks internally within the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Legit.ng gathered that some party members from Tinubu's party are plotting to work against him and prevent his emergence as president in the forthcoming elections.

These big wigs include honorable Yakubu Dogara, Babachir Lawal, and Senator Elisha Abbo of Adamawa State.

Source: Legit.ng