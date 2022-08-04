Reactions continue to trail APC's confirmation of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state as the DG of Tinubu presidential campaign

A northern Christian group says Lalong's acceptance of the position is like planning to dine with evil ones

The group said it received the news of Lalong's appointment with every sense of betrayal, utter dismay and grave sadness

FCT, Abuja - A group, Concerned Christians Forum of Northern Nigeria, have urged Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state to immediately reject his nomination as the director-general of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

The group led by Apostle Michael Atululwu who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said Lalong's acceptance of the position is like planning to dine with evil ones.

Governor Lalong has been asked to turn down his appointment as APC campaign DG ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Plateau state government

The group said it received the news with every sense of betrayal, utter dismay and grave sadness.

Apostle Atululwu said:

“The reports that other notable Christian leaders from the north have also acceded to join the APC cataclysmic presidential campaign team stings the body of Christ.

“The Concerned Christians Forum of Northern Nigeria, a group of revivalists, have serially stood up for the nation, particularly the northern zone.

“We have become known for holding prayers, crusades and revival meetings for the survival of the country at these trying times. Hence, any devilish moves to create division are repelled by any means possible.

“It was on this note we rejected the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket of darkness. Like our parent body, the Christian Association of Nigeria, we believe Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima do not mean well to the country.”

The group warned that any attempt by one religion to dominate the political structure in the country will only widen the gap of mistrust and destroy the delicate sense of tolerance cultivated over the years in Nigeria.

The group also warned Governor Lalong and other northern Christians to avoid what it called 'an impending calamity.'

The group warned:

“We are advising them not to test God's wrath. As a body, we have interceded and God has revealed to us that he will show them mercy if they turn away from their evil ways. Our God is merciful. His anger lasts only a moment, but his favour persists for a lifetime.”

