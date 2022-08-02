The forthcoming 2023 presidential polls is becoming as dicey as its get with different entangled to the build-up

In the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), there have been a series of defection over the past few weeks

One of the most recent defection is that of Honorable Abdu Musa Msheliza, a former lawmaker who left the APC for arch-rival, PDP

Borno, Maiduguri - Once again, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have just suffered yet another setback in his campaign train following the defection of one of his allies.

Hon Abdu Musa Msheliza, a former member of the House of Representatives and a committee member of the Tinubu Support Group in Borno State has switched camp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Leadership newspaper reported.

Bola Tinubu still holds a strong advantage in getting the votes of the Borno people due to his relationship with Governor Babagana Zulum. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the report, Msheliza stated that his exit from the APC is due to the fact that he wants an environment where justice, fairness, equity, and consultative decisions are made in the process of political leadership.

Why I left APC, Msheliza reveals

He stated that he will not be a partaker of such politics where an individual hand-picks a leader for the people instead of allowing the people to select their own choice of candidate.

Msheliza said:

“I am a lover of justice, fairness, equity, and consultative decision-making processes in every leadership selection process, and the people should take center stage in deciding who they elect as their leaders, and not somebody or some people sitting somewhere picking and appointing who is presented as candidates in a democratic Nigeria of 21st century.

“As such, I hate the politics of suppression, and subjugation, where democrats cannot be allowed to test their popularity freely and openly,” he said.

“That is the reason for leaving the ruling APC for the PDP where ownership of leadership selection processes belongs to the people.”

He, however, promised the leadership of the PDP and the entire PDP members in Borno state that he will do everything within his reach to support the party at any length to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 polls.

Msheliza charged citizens of Borno State to stand their ground and vote for their preferred amid the growing intimidation and threats.

He urged them not to shun the electoral process but to be active participants in the forthcoming general elections.

He said citizens must pay the price of protecting their votes at polling units in order to secure the dividend of democracy.

Legit.ng gathered that Msheliza has been issued his membership card in his ward, thereby, certifying him as an eligible member of the PDP.

The former lawmaker served as a legislator at the state house of assembly as well as twice as a House of Representatives member (Askira Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency).

