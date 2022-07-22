In the aftermath of the July, 16 gubernatorial elections in Osun state, Governor Oyetola has finally spoken

According to the incumbent governor, his loss to PDP's Senator Ademola Adeleke was just a temporal setback

He charges APC members in the state to continue their usual activities the state and avoid distractions

Osun, Osogbo - Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has finally reacted to his shocking loss at the hands of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) at the just concluded gubernatorial polls in Osun state.

Reacting to his loss, Governor Oyetola on Friday, July 22 described his loss as just another temporary setback in his political career.

Governor Oyetola described his defeat as a temporal setback in his political career. Photo: Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch newspaper, Governor Oyetola made this known at the state house on Osogbo during a meeting attended by some of his top political appointees.

Osun polls: "Don't be dismayed", Oyetola tells APC members

While speaking at the meeting, the governor urged party members not to be dismayed by the loss but they should carry on with their diligent activities at their various wards.

He said:

“I summoned all of you here to assure you that the present situation is just a temporary setback. It is a test of our resolve by God and we will continue to stand by him. Ours is God’s project and we shall not despair.

“Go back to your various units and wards across the state and continue with regular party activities, hold your meetings regularly. We have bigger projects ahead and we must not allow this temporary setback distract us.”

He further said security operatives have been instructed to maintain law and order, harping on the need to remain peaceful.

Oyetola: Over 50 lawyers team up to contest Adeleke’s victory

Meanwhile, the governor will not back down without a fight for his mandate that was stripped from him in the July, 16 Osun polls.

It is believed that Governor Oyetola and his legal team will be heading to the tribunal to challenge INEC's declaration.

However, Senator Adeleke and the PDP have raised an alarm about APC's plan to tamper with election materials in different local governments.

Source: Legit.ng