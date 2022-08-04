The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has commenced a plot to get a clean swoop in the southeast at the forthcoming general elections

An 8-man committee has been set up to embark on a reconciliation journey to settle aggrieved party members

Meanwhile, these aggrieved members have been urged to join forces with the leadership of the party in the region

Abia - The leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed concern over a possible decline in for votes for the party in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday, August 3 stated that the party will not be pleased with a 25 percent vote in the region at the forthcoming presidential polls.

APC national chairman, Senator Adamu has urged aggrieved members of the southeastern block of the party to come together and help the party to victory. Photo: APC

Senator Adamu, however, charged the party’s chieftains in the region not to rest on their ores in mobilizing supporters heading into the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, in a bid to achieve the aims and objectives of the party, Legit.ng gathered that Senator Adamu led the inauguration of an eight-man Reconciliation Committee in Abia State led by Senator Chris Adighije.

During the inauguration, the national chairman of the APC said:

“Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, presidential election – we will not be satisfied with just the 25 percent of the vote cast.

“We need the majority of the vote cast for APC. No halfway about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state.

“We have to do some work and stand together. This is the time to unite; this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us.”

The national chairman in a reconciliation attempt begged aggrieved members of the party to cooperate with the leaders of the party in the state.

In his remark, the leader of the eight-man committee, Senator Adighije made a pledge to the national chairman that he will reunite the party in Abia State.

He said:

“We are on our way back to Abia to play the local politics, reconcile all our members and ensure that we go straight for the low-hanging fruits.

“I know that by the grace of God and with the team, we are going to do the needful and ensure victory for our party.”

