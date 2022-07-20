Governor Gboyega Oyetola will not back down without a fight for his mandate that was stripped from him in the July, 16 Osun polls

It is believed that Governor Oyetola and his legal team will be heading to the tribunal to challenge INEC's declaration

Meanwhile, Senator Adeleke and the PDP have raised an alarm about APC's plan to tamper with election materials in different local government

Osun, Osogbo - The governor of Osun state who was defeated in the just concluded gubernatorial polls, Gboyega Oyetola is on the verge of contesting the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in an election tribunal.

The Punch newspaper reported that the legal team of the incumbent governor have begun processes in studying the election results before heading to the tribunal.

The PDP and Senator Ademola Adeleke have accused the leadership of APC of attempting to tamper with the election result. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

A member of Oyetola’s legal team, Kunle Adegoke in an interview with the newspaper confirmed that he and his team have been sorting the electoral documents/results of the just concluded elections.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the state as announced by INEC on Sunday.

“He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, another member of Oyetola’s legal team Kunle Adegoke (SAN) also confirmed that the team is still reviewing the results.

He also revealed that many lawyers are interested in the matter and are willing to come into the fold and help review the documents.

PDP raise alarm over APC's plan to alter election materials

Elsewhere, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke have raised an alarm alleging that there are insinuations that the APC is planning to tamper with election materials at the INEC office.

The party made this known via a statement stating that the leadership of APC in the state are going about local governments liaise with the INEC officials in other to alter election materials.

The statement reads:

“Some APC leaders have been moving around local government offices of the commission to liaise with the INEC officials to tamper with some of the Electoral Materials in their custody.

“Senator Adeleke called on the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to call his officials in Osun State to order so as to prevent them from perpetrating the dastardly act.”

Osun polls: APC chairman, Adamu finally speaks

Days after the APC's defeat in the Osun governorship election, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the internal crisis caused the loss.

Adamu, however, expressed confidence that losing Osun does not mean the ruling party will not win at the general election in 2023.

Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the keenly contested governorship election held on Saturday, July 16.

Osun election: You can't cheat nature twice, Nabena tells APC leaders

Elsewhere, reactions continued to trail the defeat of Gboyega Oyetola in the just concluded Osun governorship election.

Prominent Nigerians have been reacting to the loss of the incumbent governor in the keenly contested election.

One of such Nigerians is the immediate past deputy spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena, who also had a word of caution for his party chieftains.

Source: Legit.ng